Bill to fund annual pediatric cancer research passes Iowa House

Pediatric cancer research could see new funding from the state under a bill passed unanimously Tuesday by the Iowa House.

The proposal (HF 2758) would create a pediatric cancer research program at the University of Iowa and set aside up to $3 million each year for the research. The money could be used for things like clinical trials and lab work.

Rep. Ryan Weldon, R-Ankeny, said allocating state dollars will help show Iowa is committed to addressing the issue.

“It gives researchers a foundation to build on, to attract federal grants, to draw private philanthropy to partner with institutions and foundations that are looking for states serious enough to put their own money on the table first,” said Weldon, who managed the bill’s passage in the House.

The Senate is considering a separate bill (SF 2480) that would set aside up to $3 million for pediatric cancer research. That bill draws money from a tax on some nicotine and vape products.