Reynolds and GOP leaders discuss raising gas tax to match inflation rate

Gov. Kim Reynolds said she’s having positive and productive conversations with Republican Statehouse leaders as they try to reach an agreement on property tax relief.

Reynolds declined to say where she stands on specific proposals as negotiations continue. When asked about Senate Republicans’ proposal to index the gas tax to inflation, she said no one wants to raise taxes. But she said it’s part of the conversation.

“We continue to see declining revenue for meeting the needs with the roads and bridges out in the counties especially, and then some of the cities,” Reynolds said. “So, this would help. The thought is this would help address that as we move forward.”

Senate Republicans proposed the gas tax increase to help local governments with road maintenance as lawmakers have proposed capping growth in city and county budgets.