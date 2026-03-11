Medical providers can deny services that violate their beliefs under bill passed by Iowa Senate

A bill that allows health care providers and institutions to decline to participate in services that violate their conscience was passed by the Iowa Senate. The bill (HF 571) defines conscience as ethical, moral or religious beliefs or principles held by a health care provider or institution.

Sen. Jeff Taylor, R-Sioux Center, said health care providers take an oath to do no harm.

“I would want my health care professional to not be punished for following that oath, or a comparable oath in the health care profession, if they feel, in good conscience, they cannot perform a procedure or prescribe a certain drug,” Taylor said.

All Democrats voted against the bill.

Sen. Matt Blake, D-Urbandale, said similar laws in other states show this would open the door to denying health services to people based on who they are.

“We see, not even just issues related to LGBTQ, not just issues related to abortion and women’s reproductive freedom, we have seen [it] based on a single mother not receiving care for prenatal care,” he said.

The Senate amended the bill so it no longer offers conscience protections to insurance companies. It now goes back to the House for consideration.