Bill gives teachers more control over removing disruptive students from the classroom

Iowa teachers would be able to exclude disruptive or violent students from their classrooms under a bill advanced by the Iowa House.

The bill (HF 2538) states that students couldn’t be readmitted until the teacher and principal meet to discuss bringing the student back to the classroom. For incidents involving students with disabilities, educators working with the student would have to meet and re-evaluate the student’s educational services.

Rep. Heather Matson, D-Ankeny, called the bill “a work in progress.” She said she has concerns with language around punishment and exclusion but voted in support of the bill.

“I do think it's critical that teachers be supported and be able to work with specialists and other support staff that will address problems before they get to the level of expulsion,” Matson said. “I hope that's what we all want, and I do think that is what we all want.”

The bill also gives teachers up to five days of paid leave if they are injured by a student. It passed 73-17 and next heads to the Senate.