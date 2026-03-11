Bill limits governor’s power to close churches and mandate vaccines during emergencies

The governor would be barred from closing or regulating places of worship during emergencies under a bill (HF 2684) advanced by the House. This includes disasters or public health emergencies, like the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor also couldn’t use their emergency powers to require vaccines or force businesses to close, and they couldn’t change election procedures during times of emergency without prior approval from lawmakers.



Rep. John Wills, R-Spirit Lake, voted for the bill.

“This is not radical,” he said. “This is Iowa restoring the balance our Constitution always intended. Government exists to protect liberty, not suspend it.”



Those against the bill said it could affect the safety of Iowans during emergencies.



It passed 67-23, with a mix of Republicans and Democrats voting in support. The proposal next heads to the Senate.