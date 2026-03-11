Iowans urge lawmakers to reject a bill that permanently privatizes Medicaid services

Several parents of people with disabilities pleaded with lawmakers to reject a bill that would require the state to use private companies to manage most of Iowa’s Medicaid system.

In 2016, former Republican Gov. Terry Branstad took executive action to switch Medicaid to a managed-care system. A bill (SF 2422) passed by the Iowa Senate this session would prevent future governors from ending or reducing the use of managed care organizations (MCO).

Stacy Ring of Council Bluffs said her son relies on intellectual disability services through Medicaid. She said an MCO tried to cut his services in half when his needs hadn’t changed.

“We need an exit strategy for what is rapidly becoming a failed experiment,” Ring said. “My son’s life, and the lives of thousands of other Iowan constituents, are in your hands. Please do not betray their trust in you.”

Republicans on a House panel said the bill needs a lot of work, but they advanced it to continue the conversation.