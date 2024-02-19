Listen: What got past funnel week

Lawmakers faced their first legislative deadline of the 2024 session last week. The so-called “funnel week” cuts down on the number of bills in play during the session. To remain eligible, a bill had to be approved by a committee in the chamber it started in, with some exceptions.

The Iowa House advanced a bill that would create a permit for staff members at Iowa schools to carry firearms in school buildings, if a district chooses to allow it. Republicans also advanced a bill that would make numerous changes to the state’s election laws, including banning absentee ballot drop boxes. That proposal also aims to make it harder to challenge former president and current candidate Donald Trump’s eligibility to appear on the ballot. Proposed changes to Iowa’s special education system also made it past the deadline, but each chamber made amendments to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ initial proposal.

In the week ahead, bills that advanced out of committee will be eligible for debates on the chamber floor.

To read more about what happened this week at the Iowa Capitol,