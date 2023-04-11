Iowa bill would prevent absentee participation in caucuses

A new bill in the Iowa Legislature would require voters to be physically present to participate in the presidential caucuses. The change would outlaw Iowa Democrats’ proposal for absentee caucus participation.

The Iowa Democratic Party proposed using mail-in preference cards for the Democratic caucuses as part of its bid to stay first in the nation’s presidential nominating order.

National Democrats still voted to remove Iowa from the early nominating window. But national Republicans kept Iowa first in the nation, and Republican presidential hopefuls have already been visiting the state.

Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, is the bill’s sponsor. He denied that it would hurt Iowa Democrats’ chances of ever being first in the nominating process and said the bill would help both parties stay first in the nation.

“If we do mail-in ballot voting as a caucus in Iowa, New Hampshire views that as a primary,” Kaufmann said. “And they will jump us, which will jeopardize our first in-the-nation status.”

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said the bill was a “surprise move.”

“It’s disappointing that Republicans proposed this bill with no input from Democrats, and it is potentially damaging to the history of how Iowa’s parties have always worked together regarding the Iowa Caucuses,” she said in a statement. “Iowa Democrats will do what’s best for Iowa and that means moving forward with an inclusive caucus process.”

The mail-in option was intended to make the caucuses more inclusive of voters who could not make it to their precinct on caucus night, because they were working, lacked child care, or faced other obstacles.

Kaufmann said it’s “extremely easy” to attend the caucuses.

The bill would also require Iowa voters to register as a member of the political party they want to caucus with at least 70 days before the caucuses. Kaufmann said that would help prevent people from caucusing outside of their own party.

He said he expects to move the bill through the House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday.

Kaufmann is a senior advisor to former president Donald Trump’s 2024 Iowa campaign and is the son of Jeff Kaufmann, the chair of the Republican Party of Iowa.

A spokesperson for the RPI did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

