Iowa's 2024 legislative session begins Monday. Follow for updates:

Iowa’s chapter of March For Our Lives is asking state legislators to make three changes to gun laws this year to reduce gun violence.

The high school students who lead March For Our Lives Iowa say their first priority is for lawmakers to establish extreme risk protection orders, which, in other states, allow law enforcement to temporarily remove guns from a person who is at high risk of harming themselves or others.

March For Our Lives is also asking Iowa legislators to close loopholes that can allow domestic abusers to access guns. They also say Iowans should be required to tell police if their guns are lost or stolen.

Trey Jackson, the group’s director of legislative affairs, says Iowa communities and schools need to be protected from weak firearm laws.

“The youth of this state are ready to pass gun violence protection legislation. We have waited far too long for action to be taken.”

The Republican-majority Legislature has expanded access to guns in recent years.