Iowa's 2024 legislative session begins Monday. Follow for updates:

The legislative session begins Jan. 8. The Republican-led Legislature is expected to prioritze furthering income tax cuts and continue consolidating Iowa's board and commissions.
March For Ours Lives asks Iowa legislators to establish extreme risk protection orders for guns
Iowa’s chapter of March For Our Lives is asking state legislators to make three changes to gun laws this year to reduce gun violence.
The high school students who lead March For Our Lives Iowa say their first priority is for lawmakers to establish extreme risk protection orders, which, in other states, allow law enforcement to temporarily remove guns from a person who is at high risk of harming themselves or others.
March For Our Lives is also asking Iowa legislators to close loopholes that can allow domestic abusers to access guns. They also say Iowans should be required to tell police if their guns are lost or stolen.
Trey Jackson, the group’s director of legislative affairs, says Iowa communities and schools need to be protected from weak firearm laws.
“The youth of this state are ready to pass gun violence protection legislation. We have waited far too long for action to be taken.”
The Republican-majority Legislature has expanded access to guns in recent years.
The MEGA program stalled in the House last year. Now groups are pushing to sell farmland to foreign businesses again
Two major business groups are pushing for a bill to allow foreign businesses to buy Iowa farmland and receive tax credits for large business developments.
The Major Economic Growth Attraction — or MEGA — program passed the Iowa Senate with nearly unanimous support last year, but stalled in the House. Some lawmakers said they were concerned about allowing foreign ownership of farmland and about the cost of the tax credits.
Joe Murphy, president of the Iowa Business Council, which represents 21 of Iowa’s largest companies, told Gov. Kim Reynolds during her budget hearing on Wednesday that the program is a priority.
“This project in particular allows Iowa to compete on a national scale to try to recruit and lure in new companies into our great state. Not only does this help enhance Iowa’s economy, but it’s also a population growth strategy.”
The Iowa Chamber Alliance has also made the MEGA program a priority. Iowa’s legislative session begins Monday.