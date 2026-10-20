Lahn raises more, but Sand holds cash advantage in Iowa governor’s race

Iowa’s candidates for governor raised more than $33 million over three months. Republican Zach Lahn narrowly led in cash fundraising, while Democrat Rob Sand headed into the final stretch before Election Day with a much larger balance.

Campaign finance reports filed Monday with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board show Lahn received nearly $16.9 million in cash contributions, about $561,000 more than Sand’s $16.3 million. The filings cover July 15 through Oct. 14.

Sand spent $28.9 million, compared with Lahn’s $17.5 million, bringing their combined expenses to more than $46 million. Yet Sand finished with $5.35 million in the bank. Lahn had about $403,000 left.

Sand began the reporting period with nearly $18 million, compared with about $1 million for Lahn. Both drew on those reserves to cover costs beyond what they raised.

Lahn also listed $2.5 million in outstanding loans and nearly $276,000 in unpaid bills. Sand had no debt.

National political groups supplied millions to both campaigns

RGA Right Direction PAC, affiliated with the Republican Governors Association, provided Lahn $11.8 million — about 70% of his cash donations. The Republican Party of Iowa supplied another $1.72 million.

MAHA Action PAC contributed $1 million on Sept. 16. The group supports the Make America Healthy Again movement associated with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. On Oct. 15, after the reporting cutoff, the PAC announced a $1.5 million donation to Lahn’s campaign.

The Democratic Governors Association gave Sand $5.5 million. Another $1.25 million came from his wife, Christine Sand, mother-in-law, Nancy Lauridsen, and brother-in-law, Augustine Lauridsen.

Those large amounts came alongside thousands of smaller gifts. Sand’s campaign said it received more than 88,000 contributions from all 99 Iowa counties.

A Marist Poll released Oct. 15 found Sand had 52% support among likely voters, compared with Lahn’s 45%. The survey, conducted Oct. 8 through 11, had a margin of error of plus or minus 6.6 percentage points.

An Iowa PBS debate planned for Wednesday, Oct. 21, will not take place as scheduled after Sand withdrew following his brother-in-law Walter Lauridsen's death. His campaign said he was focused on his family and was working with Lahn’s team to find a new date.

Lahn issued a statement echoing a message he shared Friday morning during a campaign stop in Storm Lake.

“We urge all Iowans to join us in continued prayer for Rob and his family at this difficult time. Some things are bigger than politics,” Lahn wrote.

Madeleine C King / Iowa Public Radio Reynolds became Iowa's first female governor in 2017 after Gov. Terry Branstad was appointed as U.S. Ambassador to China. She was reelected twice in 2018 and 2022. She is not seeking reelection.

Gov. Reynolds absent from campaign trail

Iowa’s incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, has been absent from the campaign trail. She said Monday that her husband’s cancer has returned after three years in remission.

Kevin Reynolds is recovering from surgery to remove a brain tumor and will undergo radiation therapy. He was first diagnosed with lung cancer in September 2023. The governor thanked his medical team and Iowans for their support.

Iowans have already started voting. In-person absentee voting opened Oct. 14. Election Day is Nov. 3.