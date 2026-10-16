Trump to campaign in Iowa for Hinson and Lahn ahead of midterm elections

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Sioux City next Thursday, Oct. 22. as Republicans look to boost turnout ahead of November’s midterm elections.

The venue and speakers have not yet been announced.

Trump is heading to heavily Republican western Iowa to rally support for U.S. Senate candidate Ashley Hinson, gubernatorial candidate Zach Lahn and other Republicans down the ballot. The president remains popular among Republican voters, but his visit presents political risks as candidates navigate voter concerns about inflation, rising fuel prices and the Iran war.

Trump is also expected to return to Iowa Nov. 1, though the details haven't been shared.

Hinson, who faces Democrat Josh Turek, told reporters Thursday she would welcome Trump campaigning in Iowa, calling the election a choice between Republicans' agenda and a return to Democratic policies under former President Joe Biden.

Trump comfortably carried Iowa in three consecutive presidential elections, and the state has been reliably Republican for much of the past decade. But with less than three weeks until Election Day, Iowa has emerged as a key battleground, with a competitive U.S. Senate race, three potentially competitive congressional races and a governor’s contest where Democrat Rob Sand has consistently led in polling.

Trump remains a powerful force within the Republican Party, capable of energizing conservative voters and boosting turnout in a competitive midterm election. But his visits could also carry political risks. A recent New York Times/Siena poll found 58% of likely Iowa voters disapprove of his job performance, while half say his policies have hurt the state.

Amid rising fuel prices, concerns about affordability and the war in Iran, some prominent Iowa Republicans have also publicly broken with Trump — trying to put daylight between themselves and the president on those issues.

Republican Reps. Zach Nunn and Mariannette Miller-Meeks broke with their party to support a resolution aimed at curbing Trump's war powers in Iran. Hinson voted against that resolution, but has publicly called for the war to come to a successful and immediate end. And all three skipped Vice President JD Vance's rally in Council Bluffs in September.

This week Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley criticized Trump's decision to strike a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to import diesel fuel. He said the U.S. should be strengthening sanctions against Russia over its continuing war with Ukraine, not easing them. Hinson also came out against that deal.

Trump’s visits could energize the Republican base while also reminding voters of the issues Democrats are campaigning against.

The visits would be Trump’s first to Iowa since a January rally in Clive. Trump has made a habit of campaigning in the state shortly before Election Day, holding rallies in October or November during the 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022 election cycles.

Early voting in Iowa began Wednesday.