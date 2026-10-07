Lahn and Sand fire off personal attacks during their first gubernatorial debate

The candidates for Iowa governor laid out competing visions for the state’s future Tuesday night while repeatedly questioning each other’s character and qualifications.

Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand and Republican businessman Zach Lahn met at St. Ambrose University in Davenport for a debated hosted by KWQC TV. They are running to replace Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is not seeking reelection.

Sand opened by highlighting his upbringing in Decorah. He then talked about his work uncovering misspent public money and his appointments of a Republican and an independent to leadership roles in the auditor’s office.

“I’d say it’s time for change, and I’m offering us a return to what Iowa is — people working together, even when they disagree,” Sand said.

Lahn emphasized his Sioux City roots and experience building businesses, running his family farm and developing new education models. He described himself as a political newcomer motivated by problems he says neither party has addressed. This includes young people leaving Iowa, the loss of family farms, declining education rankings and rising cancer rates.

“I'm not a career politician. I've never ran for office,” Lahn said. “I want Iowa to be the best place to raise a family, to start a business, to pass something down to the next generation.”

Economic growth and affordability

The first question of the night focused on incentives for a proposed $15 billion steel plant in Lee County. Both candidates said taxpayer support should depend on the company keeping its promises.

Lahn called the project “transformational” for an economically depressed part of the state.

“We’re talking about thousands of new jobs. We’re talking about billions of dollars in investments,” Lahn said. “My role as governor is to be the chief negotiator for the state, the person that’s going to bring these businesses in.”

Sand said the deal needs safeguards.

“We don’t want to see a lot of upfront incentives,” Sand said. “If we’re going to do an economic development deal, it’s got to be good news for the people who are already in the state of Iowa.”

On affordability, Sand proposed capping utility fees, raising the minimum wage and shifting Medicaid to nonprofit managed care.

Lahn called for more funding for the Attorney General’s Office to challenge business practices that limit competition, especially in agriculture. He also wants to end tax breaks for data centers and focus on Iowa-based businesses.

A divide over public schools

Sand proposed a 5% increase in state funding for public schools in his first year. He also called for income limits on education savings accounts (ESA), which help pay private school tuition, and audits of how that money is spent.

“The wealthiest folks in Iowa — God bless them, good for them — they don’t need help to send their kids to private school,” Sand said.

He added that private schools accepting public money should not be allowed to turn students away.

Meanwhile, Lahn defended ESAs and said improving public education takes more than money. He wants to give educators more flexibility to try different approaches and provide one-on-one or small group help for children struggling or disrupting classrooms.

He supports third-party audits of ESA spending but accused Sand of politicizing the State Auditor’s Office.

Help for farmers and concerns about cancer

Sand criticized tariffs, saying Iowa farmers need a governor willing to challenge policies that hurt agriculture.

“Farmers can’t wait anymore, and they need to have people who are elected to represent the state of Iowa who are more focused on Iowans than they are on serving their political party,” Sand said.

Lahn credited President Donald Trump with an executive order he said would lower diesel costs for farmers. Lahn himself said he suggested allowing red-dyed diesel in vehicles driven on public roads when he met Vice President JD Vance in Council Bluffs on Sept. 18.

“He pulled me to the back. Never met him before. We just met, and he asked me a question about how we can give farmers relief at a time like this,” Lahn said. “This will save $100 per fill-up when you're talking about hauling grain.”

Red dye diesel is exempt from federal taxes.

Photo courtesy of KWQC Republican Zach Lahn (left) and Democrat Rob Sand faced off in their first debate of the election on Tuesday in Davenport.

Both candidates favor getting more locally grown foods into schools. Lahn also proposed helping farmers diversify into livestock, including assistance with fencing and water infrastructure.

The candidates agreed that Iowa needs to improve water quality but offered different approaches to addressing cancer.

Lahn wants more monitoring and incentives for farmers to reduce nitrate runoff. Sand supported restoring wetlands and grazing lands and requiring home inspectors to tell buyers about radon risks.

Sand said addressing cancer also means looking at smoking, drinking and exercise.

“I think if we really want to tackle the cancer crisis, we need to look at all of those things,” Sand said.

Local control and property taxes

Both candidates said local governments should have more control over decisions affecting their communities.

A new Iowa law caps annual growth in city general fund revenue at 2%, with exceptions.

Sand said local officials know their communities and are easier to hold accountable. But he said Iowa should give recent property tax changes time to play out before making more adjustments.

Lahn said his long-term goal is to eliminate property taxes on primary residences.

“You shouldn’t have to rent your home from the government,” he said.

Campaign attacks hit the debate stage

The debate repeatedly turned toward topics highlighted in frequent campaign ads. Sand questioned Lahn’s ties to Iowa, and Lahn accused Sand of using his family’s wealth to spread lies about him.

Sand pointed to Lahn’s voting history in Kansas and questioned whether he would be a full-time governor.

“You registered to vote in Iowa less than two years ago,” Sand said.

Lahn said he lives in Iowa but travels for business and to see his children, who split time between households. He also accused Sand of exploiting his family.

“You’re now encountering somebody who’s not going to be intimidated by how much money your family has,” Lahn said.

Lahn repeatedly called Sand a “radical liberal,” while Sand defended his record of working across party lines as state auditor.

When the moderator tried to stop Lahn from shifting an answer about agriculture into another attack on Sand, Lahn pushed back.

“If I’m going four on one — I’m happy to do it,” he said. “I’m not intimidated by that either.”

A final pitch for Iowa’s future

The personal attacks continued through closing statements, as both candidates argued they were better prepared to lead Iowa.

Sand pointed to his two terms as state auditor and his work prosecuting public corruption in the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

“Many of you saw me in your courthouses. Many of you served on juries, perhaps where I was locking up violent criminals, locking up corrupt Democrats and corrupt Republicans,” Sand said.

He also took one last swipe at Lahn’s residency.

“I think it’s time for change in Des Moines, and I think what you’re seeing in front of you here is a change candidate versus a change of address candidate,” Sand said.

Lahn returned to his criticism of Sand’s family money and campaign spending.

“The last election, when he was running for auditor, he outspent his opponent 30-to-1. For every $10,000 they spent, he spent $300,000,” Lahn said.

Lahn presented himself as an alternative to a career politician.

“My goal for the state of Iowa is to be the best place to raise a family, to build a home, to pass something down to the next generation and to start a farm,” Lahn said.

The candidates have three more debates scheduled before the Nov. 3 election. The next is Oct. 14 in Sioux City. That is also the first day of in-person absentee voting. Requests for mailed absentee ballots must reach county auditors’ offices by 5 p.m. Oct. 19.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.