Lahn discusses Iowa's cancer rate in second roundtable for gubernatorial candidates

Republican Zach Lahn discussed what his plan would be as governor to address the state's growing cancer rates with survivors and advocates.

The event in Urbandale on Tuesday was the second roundtable hosted by American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network for the state's gubernatorial candidates. Lahn's Democratic opponent Rob Sand participated in the first event on July 28.

Lahn said he initially got into the Republican primary to address the state's cancer rates, which he said is not "a political issue at all."

"It's actually a bipartisan issue. It's not a partisan issue at all. But doesn't matter if you're left or right. You're drinking the water. You have a family member who's got cancer. We all have it, and we could talk stories," he said.

Iowa's cancer rate has grabbed national attention and become a growing issue in this year's competitive gubernatorial race. The state has the second highest rate of cancer in the country.

Lahn, a farmer and businessman, addressed questions from the event's organizers and volunteers related to topics like tobacco taxes, pediatric cancer research funding and water quality.

He said he was concerned about the state's water quality and would like to create incentives and cost share programs that would target farmers with the most nitrogen runoff and encourage general regenerative farming practices.

"Any discussion that does not include water quality and the nitrate load when we're talking about cancer isn't a serious discussion. In Iowa, it has to be," he said.

Studies have linked elevated levels of nitrate in drinking water with increased cancer risks.

When asked if he would support a $1.50 per pack state tobacco tax increase, Lahn said he would as long as there’s a "commeasurable" increase in resources to help Iowans stop smoking to prevent the increase from becoming a "poverty tax" for low income Iowans.

"What actually happens oftentimes if we are just raising a tax on something, is that we're making those who have the least ability to get off of it the highest affected," he said. "And those are usually the people with the lowest incomes."

Lahn also said he'd like to increase resources for pediatric cancer research at the University of Iowa.

Iowa lawmakers approved up to $3 million annually for the research this spring.

Lahn said before approving additional funding, he would like to look at reallocating other university resources toward cancer research.

"I look at the whole university system at the University of Iowa, for instance. Would you say that a degree in the humanities is more important than funding more pediatric cancer research? I don't think it is. I think pediatric cancer research is actually more important," he said.