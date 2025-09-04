A shakeup in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District

Hours after incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst said she would not seek reelection, U.S. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, of Iowa's 2nd District, announced that she will run for the Senate seat in 2026. Hinson has said she is running to be President Donald Trump's "top ally in the United States Senate."

What does this mean for the Senate race and the race for the Iowa's District 2 seat? Political scientists Donna Hoffman and Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa offer their analysis on this and other political news, including a potential government shutdown and Labor Day protests around the country.

Guests:

