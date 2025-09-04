© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A shakeup in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District

By Ben Kieffer,
Katherine PerkinsCaitlin Troutman
Published September 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Hours after incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst said she would not seek reelection, U.S. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, of Iowa's 2nd District, announced that she will run for the Senate seat in 2026. Hinson has said she is running to be President Donald Trump's "top ally in the United States Senate."

What does this mean for the Senate race and the race for the Iowa's District 2 seat? Political scientists Donna Hoffman and Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa offer their analysis on this and other political news, including a potential government shutdown and Labor Day protests around the country.

Guests:

  • Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley Professor of Political Science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
River to River Ashley HinsonJoni Ernst2026 Election
