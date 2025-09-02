U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst will not run for reelection in 2026, she announced Tuesday in a video message.

The Republican from Iowa is serving her second term after she was first elected to the Senate in 2014.

In the video message, Ernst said serving as a U.S. senator has been “the privilege of a lifetime.”

“Having been raised in a family who has given me so much love and support, now as our family ages and grows, it’s my time for me to give back to them,” she said. “After a tremendous amount of prayer and reflection, I will not be seeking reelection in 2026.”

Ernst said it was not an easy decision.

“As a proud Harley rider, you can rest assured I’m not slowing down anytime soon,” she said. “There is still so much to accomplish before the end of my term, and I’ll keep fighting every single day, as I always have, to make Iowans’ voices heard loud and clear in the halls of Congress. While this chapter of elected service will soon close, I will always find ways to best serve my community, state and these great United States of America.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said it has been an honor to serve alongside Ernst.

Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst celebrates the "Big Beautiful Bill" in Nevada with Small Business Administration leader Kelly Loeffler in August 2025.

“As the Senate’s first female combat veteran and Iowa’s first woman elected to Congress, she broke barriers at every turn and accomplished what she set out to do: ‘MAKE ‘EM SQUEAL,’” he said in a statement. “After a long career in the Iowa National Guard as well as elected office, Joni has served our country and state with pride and distinction. Barbara and I wish her well and know that whatever she chooses to do in her next chapter, they will be lucky to have this outstanding leader on the team.”

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said Ernst delivered on her promises to cut government waste and protect Iowa’s farms and small businesses.

“Iowa is better off because of Sen. Ernst’s leadership, and we are confident the next generation of Republican leaders will continue building on her incredible legacy,” he said.

Who will run for Senate in Iowa?

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, who represents the 2nd Congressional District in northeast Iowa, hinted Tuesday that she will run for Ernst’s Senate seat. She praised Ernst’s service in a post on the social media site X, and then went on to say that President Donald Trump “needs a fighter in the Senate who will always have his back.”

“I’ve stood shoulder to shoulder with the president to pass this America First agenda in the House and I would be his strongest ally in the Senate,” Hinson said. “Matt and I will have an announcement soon about how we believe we can best serve Iowa, and how we can help President Trump make America great again.”

Republicans Joshua Smith and former state Sen. Jim Carlin previously announced campaigns for U.S. Senate, and more GOP candidates may jump into the race.

Five Democrats are running for Senate: former state Rep. Bob Krause, Des Moines School Board Chair Jackie Norris, Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Director Nathan Sage, state Rep. Josh Turek and state Sen. Zach Wahls.

A spokesperson for Senate Majority PAC, which works to elect Democrats, said “good riddance” to the news of Ernst’s decision to not seek reelection.

“An open seat in Iowa is just the latest example of Democrats expanding the senatorial map,” Senate Majority PAC spokesperson Lauren French said. “And the fact remains, regardless of who the GOP nominee is, they are going to have to answer to Iowans hurting because of the deep cuts to health care and nutrition assistance forced upon them by congressional Republicans.”