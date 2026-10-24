Monarch butterflies are migrating south

Thousands of monarch butterflies are finishing their annual migration south to Mexico.

On this episode, Samantha McIntosh sits in for Charity Nebbe. We talk with Mykayla Hagaman of the Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium who gives us an update on Iowa's monarch population. Then Laura Iles of Iowa State University and horticulturist Aaron Steil join us to answer listener questions.

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