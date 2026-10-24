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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Monarch butterflies are migrating south

By Samantha McIntosh,
Neve Kelley
Published October 24, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Thousands of monarch butterflies are finishing their annual migration south to Mexico.

On this episode, Samantha McIntosh sits in for Charity Nebbe. We talk with Mykayla Hagaman of the Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium who gives us an update on Iowa's monarch population. Then Laura Iles of Iowa State University and horticulturist Aaron Steil join us to answer listener questions.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Mykayla Hagaman, program specialist, Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium
  • Laura Iles, entomologist, director, North Central Integrated Pest Management Center
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
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Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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