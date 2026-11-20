The U.S. Army is planning to detonate about 9,500 pounds of unstable lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in southeastern Iowa. Many people have concerns about the health impacts of this explosion. A federal court temporarily paused the EPA's permit for the detonation Thursday night after the Army delayed the operation until Monday, Nov. 23.

Gardeners, farmers and other citizens who are concerned about lead contamination in their soil should take action. On this bonus episode of Garden Variety, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil recommends soil testing and other preventative measures to keep lead out of the garden.

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