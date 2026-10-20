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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Federal historic preservation law is facing the most critical threat in 60-year history

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published October 20, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Sixty years ago, the National Historic Preservation Act was signed into law, establishing a partnership and preservation ethic on historic properties between the federal government and state, tribal, and local governments.

The U.S. Senate is now looking to change that framework in a permitting reform bill - The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 - scheduled for a vote on November 9. Proponents of the bill say it’s designed to expedite projects, but stakeholders say it infringes on tribal and state rights and could lead to litigation and other roadblocks.

On this episode, we talk about how this bill fits into a larger effort to alter the NHPA with John Doershuk and Elizabeth Reetz of Iowa’s Office of the State Archaeologist. We also hear from Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Tieranny Keahna and American Cultural Resources Association President Shawn Patch about what's at stake.

Then, we announce the All Iowa Reads picks for 2027 with Mike Jorgenson of the Coralville Public Library and Janeé Jackson-Doering of the State Library of Iowa. Through three programs — adults, young adults and kids — All Iowa Reads encourages Iowans to come together in their communities to read and talk about a single book title in the same calendar year.

Guests:

  • John Doershuk, state archaeologist and director, Office of the State Archaeologist
  • Elizabeth Reetz, strategic initiatives director, Office of the State Archaeologist
  • Tieranny Keahna, tribal historic preservation officer, Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa
  • Shawn Patch, president, American Cultural Resources Association
  • Mike Jorgensen, adult services librarian, Coralville Public Library
  • Janeé Jackson-Doering, youth services consultant, State Library of Iowa
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Talk of Iowa HistoryU.S. SenateNative American
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
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