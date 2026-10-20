Federal historic preservation law is facing the most critical threat in 60-year history
Sixty years ago, the National Historic Preservation Act was signed into law, establishing a partnership and preservation ethic on historic properties between the federal government and state, tribal, and local governments.
The U.S. Senate is now looking to change that framework in a permitting reform bill - The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 - scheduled for a vote on November 9. Proponents of the bill say it’s designed to expedite projects, but stakeholders say it infringes on tribal and state rights and could lead to litigation and other roadblocks.
On this episode, we talk about how this bill fits into a larger effort to alter the NHPA with John Doershuk and Elizabeth Reetz of Iowa’s Office of the State Archaeologist. We also hear from Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Tieranny Keahna and American Cultural Resources Association President Shawn Patch about what's at stake.
Then, we announce the All Iowa Reads picks for 2027 with Mike Jorgenson of the Coralville Public Library and Janeé Jackson-Doering of the State Library of Iowa. Through three programs — adults, young adults and kids — All Iowa Reads encourages Iowans to come together in their communities to read and talk about a single book title in the same calendar year.
Guests:
- John Doershuk, state archaeologist and director, Office of the State Archaeologist
- Elizabeth Reetz, strategic initiatives director, Office of the State Archaeologist
- Tieranny Keahna, tribal historic preservation officer, Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa
- Shawn Patch, president, American Cultural Resources Association
- Mike Jorgensen, adult services librarian, Coralville Public Library
- Janeé Jackson-Doering, youth services consultant, State Library of Iowa