Students and staff at North High School in Des Moines gathered in the school’s library last week to get the first look at what remained inside the 112-year-old time capsule found in the former North High building.

Des Moines Public Schools leaders came across the time capsule in October when they began demolishing Moulton Elementary as part of the district’s Reimagining Education initiative.

The Moulton building was called North High School when the capsule was first placed in its cornerstone by students and staff in 1914.

Cat Beane, a special collections librarian and archivist at the Des Moines Public Library, led the effort to open the capsule on Thursday. She began by explaining to students what the time capsule represents.

“All it is is a snapshot of a time; that’s what you want. This is materials that the people of 1914 thought, ‘Somebody’s going to want to look at this one day,’” Beane said. “I wish I would have actually kept a time capsule of my time here to look back and think, ‘Oh, how cool, this is interesting to see myself then knowing what I know now.’”

But prior to sawing open the copper box, Beane warned students that the items may be damaged because the corners of the box weren’t completely sealed. North High students in various history and government classes watched as she dug a handsaw into the side of the metal box that held items from their school a century earlier.

1 of 4 — DMPS Time Capsule-10 Des Moines Public Library archivist Cat Beane takes a handsaw to the 112-year-old time capsule Thursday at North High School. Students watched as she eventually pried the jagged metal apart to reveal what remained inside the copper box after over a century. Nicole Baxter / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 4 — DMPS Time Capsule-07 The 112-year-old time capsule was found in the cornerstone of Moulton Elementary as demolition began on the building last month. After sawing the box open on Thursday, at North High School

to uncover what was inside, Des Moines Public Library archivist Cat Beane determined the mostly paper items were waterlogged and couldn't be saved. Nicole Baxter / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 4 — DMPS Time Capsule-11 Shortly after the event at North High School had concluded, archivist Cat Beane discovered that one item, which was buried inside a partial Des Moines Register newspaper, was intact. Nicole Baxter / Iowa Public Radio 4 of 4 — DMPS Time Capsule-04 This small leather wallet was found hidden inside a newspaper in the 112-year-old time capsule. The wallet was the only item in the capsule to survive decades of water damage and be intact enough to save, according to archivist Cat Beane. Other items like newspapers, photographs and yearbooks were too severely deteriorated. Nicole Baxter / Iowa Public Radio

The box contained mementos from North High students and teachers, like staff rosters, yearbooks, a monogram from a sports jacket and a photograph of the school’s superintendent at the time.

But most of the items were paper, and after examining them, Beane determined that almost all were too severely damaged by moisture to be preserved.

Only one item was intact: a small leather wallet buried within some of the paper items, which allowed it to survive decades of moisture damage. It wasn’t clear who the wallet belonged to.

Despite finding that only one item survived, Beane said a capsule this old is a shocking discovery.

“About 70% of time capsules are gone within five years ... we don’t even recognize they’re there anymore,” she said. “So, they got lost to the times.”

During the process, North High students asked Beane questions about the items, how they were preserved and what will happen to them now.

Senior Amadeo Santos said he came to watch the time capsule get opened because he’s interested in organizing a time capsule for present-day North High.

“What I would want to see in it is, possibly the warmup jerseys that we have for each sport, um, we have state qualifiers in this school and so I’d definitely love to put pictures of those state qualifiers and wonder where they are now, you know, when we open it. And a yearbook for sure,” he explained.

North High Principal Tambi Tyler said she’s glad the students got to be a part of the experience, even if most of the items had deteriorated.

“I have kids all the time asking us, you know, as a senior, ‘Can we do a time capsule? Can we do these things?’” she said. “And you think about it, but you never think that a hundred years from now that you would be standing next to something that someone else put there, so I think there’s a lot of nostalgia.”

Tyler said the experience was especially nostalgic for her because she was a student at Moulton Elementary around 50 years ago.

The wallet found in the capsule has been transported back to the Des Moines Public Library with Beane, where she will stabilize and preserve it before making it available to the public in early 2027. Beane said during the event that she wasn't sure yet how she would dispose of the rest of the items and suggested potentially burning them as a tribute to the history.

The Moulton building is currently being demolished to make way for the Moulton Arts Academy, which will be one of the signature schools coming to the district through its Reimagining Education initiative. During the event, DMPS leaders announced to attendees that a new time capsule will be placed there to represent the building’s new era.