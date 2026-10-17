Winter is coming. Is your landscape ready?

Now that it feels like fall, it's time to grapple with reality. On this Horticulture Day episode, Iowa State University horticulture professor Jeff Iles tells us how to prepare our woody landscape plants for cold weather and hungry critters. Then, extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins us and he and Jeff answer listener questions.

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