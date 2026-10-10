The leaves they are a-changin'

Fall has arrived and beautiful colors are creeping across the landscape. After a couple of dry and less vibrant autumns, this year may be quite different.

On this Horticulture Day episode, DNR Forester Mark Vitosh joins us to talk autumn leaves and how the weather affects the colors we see. He also shares some of his fall forest favorites. Then, Iowa State University extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins us to answer listener questions.

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