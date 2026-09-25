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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Anne Frank Initiative shares her legacy through hands-on learning opportunities

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published September 25, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The Anne Frank Initiative at the University of Iowa is dedicated to preserving and sharing Frank's legacy with new generations. Now, with virtual reality, they can transport students to the secret annex where the Frank family lived for two years.

Then — have you ever asked yourself, what would Dolly do? The late, great Dolly Parton means many things to many people. We talk with Sarah Dees of Iowa State University about Parton's role as a spiritual icon.

Guests:

  • Kai Clemons, instructional services coordinator, University of Iowa College of Education
  • David Lippe, systems administrator, University of Iowa College of Education
  • Kirsten Kumpf Baele, associate professor of instruction, German, director, Anne Frank Initiative
  • Kevin Zihlman, community member with AFI, associate director of research integrity and security, University of Iowa Research Integrity and Security Office
  • Shefa’a Tawil, former AFI intern, current AFI community member
  • Tatum Buckley, AFI student intern
  • Sarah Dees, associate professor of philosophy and religious studies, Iowa State University
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Talk of Iowa HistoryWorld War IIReligion
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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