Anne Frank Initiative shares her legacy through hands-on learning opportunities
The Anne Frank Initiative at the University of Iowa is dedicated to preserving and sharing Frank's legacy with new generations. Now, with virtual reality, they can transport students to the secret annex where the Frank family lived for two years.
Then — have you ever asked yourself, what would Dolly do? The late, great Dolly Parton means many things to many people. We talk with Sarah Dees of Iowa State University about Parton's role as a spiritual icon.
Guests:
- Kai Clemons, instructional services coordinator, University of Iowa College of Education
- David Lippe, systems administrator, University of Iowa College of Education
- Kirsten Kumpf Baele, associate professor of instruction, German, director, Anne Frank Initiative
- Kevin Zihlman, community member with AFI, associate director of research integrity and security, University of Iowa Research Integrity and Security Office
- Shefa’a Tawil, former AFI intern, current AFI community member
- Tatum Buckley, AFI student intern
- Sarah Dees, associate professor of philosophy and religious studies, Iowa State University