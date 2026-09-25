Anne Frank Initiative shares her legacy through hands-on learning opportunities

The Anne Frank Initiative at the University of Iowa is dedicated to preserving and sharing Frank's legacy with new generations. Now, with virtual reality, they can transport students to the secret annex where the Frank family lived for two years.

Then — have you ever asked yourself, what would Dolly do? The late, great Dolly Parton means many things to many people. We talk with Sarah Dees of Iowa State University about Parton's role as a spiritual icon.

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