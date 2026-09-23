Jane Elliott continues to fight bigotry, and she wants your courage

Iowan Jane Elliott is renowned for her pioneering work in anti-racism education. Elliott achieved celebrity for her "blue eyes/brown eyes" exercise, which she first conducted in 1968 with her third grade class the day after Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated. This exercise has led to several documentaries, books, and discussion over the last several decades regarding race, bias and systemic inequality. At 92 years old, Jane Elliott is still fighting bigotry and enlisting others to join.

On this episode, we listen back to our 2025 award-winning interview with Elliott. Her lessons are now finding new audiences with the documentary film Jane Elliott Against the World, which had its Iowa premiere earlier this month. We talk with the documentary's director and producer Judd Ehrlich about his journey creating a film that paints a full picture of Elliott's life, family and community. The film is screening at the Varsity Cinema in Des Moines on October 7 and will air on PBS' Independent Lens in 2027.

Part of this episode was originally produced Feb. 6, 2025.

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