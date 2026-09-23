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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Jane Elliott continues to fight bigotry, and she wants your courage

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published September 23, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Iowan Jane Elliott is renowned for her pioneering work in anti-racism education. Elliott achieved celebrity for her "blue eyes/brown eyes" exercise, which she first conducted in 1968 with her third grade class the day after Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated. This exercise has led to several documentaries, books, and discussion over the last several decades regarding race, bias and systemic inequality. At 92 years old, Jane Elliott is still fighting bigotry and enlisting others to join.

On this episode, we listen back to our 2025 award-winning interview with Elliott. Her lessons are now finding new audiences with the documentary film Jane Elliott Against the World, which had its Iowa premiere earlier this month. We talk with the documentary's director and producer Judd Ehrlich about his journey creating a film that paints a full picture of Elliott's life, family and community. The film is screening at the Varsity Cinema in Des Moines on October 7 and will air on PBS' Independent Lens in 2027.

Part of this episode was originally produced Feb. 6, 2025.

Guests:

  • Jane Elliott, educator
  • Judd Ehrlich, director and producer, Jane Elliott Against the World
Tags
Talk of Iowa Racial JusticeHistoryFilmEducationdocumentary
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
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Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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