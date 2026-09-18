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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Short story collection tells humorous, heartbreaking stories of womanhood

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanDani GehrNeve Kelley
Published September 18, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

There are many joys that come along with womanhood, but there are plenty of challenges as well.

You Know Nothing is a collection of very short stories from Yasmina Din Madden that focuses mostly on the challenges. The stories are insightful, funny, heartbreaking — and readers may occasionally feel like they’re looking in a mirror. Yasmina Din Madden joins us on this episode to talk about her eclectic collection.

Then, in 1933, Eleanor Roosevelt published an article titled “I want you to write to me,” a call that was answered with droves of letters from American people struggling through the Great Depression. Musicology professor Marian Wilson Kimber came across these letters, music and poetry sent to the First Lady in the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library. We speak with Wilson Kimber and UI archivist Kate Orazem about this peek into the lives of Iowans during the Great Depression. The University of Iowa will present a concert featuring music and poetry written to Roosevelt on Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. in the Recital Hall of the Voxman Music Building.

Guests:

  • Yasmina Din Madden, author, associate professor of English, Drake University
  • Marian Wilson Kimber, professor of musicology, University of Iowa
  • Kate Orazem, women in politics archivist, Iowa Women's Archives, University of Iowa Libraries
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Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingIowaWomenHistorypoetry
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
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Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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