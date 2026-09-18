Short story collection tells humorous, heartbreaking stories of womanhood

There are many joys that come along with womanhood, but there are plenty of challenges as well.

You Know Nothing is a collection of very short stories from Yasmina Din Madden that focuses mostly on the challenges. The stories are insightful, funny, heartbreaking — and readers may occasionally feel like they’re looking in a mirror. Yasmina Din Madden joins us on this episode to talk about her eclectic collection.

Then, in 1933, Eleanor Roosevelt published an article titled “I want you to write to me,” a call that was answered with droves of letters from American people struggling through the Great Depression. Musicology professor Marian Wilson Kimber came across these letters, music and poetry sent to the First Lady in the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library. We speak with Wilson Kimber and UI archivist Kate Orazem about this peek into the lives of Iowans during the Great Depression. The University of Iowa will present a concert featuring music and poetry written to Roosevelt on Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. in the Recital Hall of the Voxman Music Building.

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