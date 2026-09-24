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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Dolly the Mastodon returns to Wayne County

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published September 24, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Digging the 13,600-year-old remains of a mastodon out of an Iowa creek bed isn't exactly easy work, but preserving those waterlogged remains was even harder.

On this episode, we revisit the long, hard process of preserving Dolly the Mastodon. In 2024, University of Iowa archaeologists excavated the first-ever well-preserved mastodon skull found in the state.

The skull has since been cleaned and preserved at the Office of the State Archaeologist and will be transported to its permanent home at the Prairie Trails Museum of Wayne County, with a ribbon cutting on Sept. 26.

We witness the final progress with State Archaeologist John Doershuk and Mike Eklund, who's been consulting on the work. We also talk with museum director Brenda DeVore about her work preparing the new exhibit, and we hear from lead Dolly preparator and University of Iowa junior Will Sprengelmeyer.

Guests:

  • John Doershuk, state archaeologist, director, Office of the State Archaeologist
  • Brenda DeVore, director, Prairie Trails Museum of Wayne County
  • Mike Eklund, fossil preparator consultant
  • Will Sprengelmeyer, lead fossil preparator, junior majoring in environmental bioscience with biology minor, University of Iowa
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Talk of Iowa ArchaeologyHistory
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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