The crickets are humming

Many people consider Labor Day to be the last weekend of summer. Insects don't care about the calendar, and if you step outside into the quiet of a summer afternoon or evening you'll probably hear a merry cacophony of insect sounds. In this episode, we talk about the singing insects of late summer in Iowa with entomologist Laura Iles, director of the North Central Integrated Pest Management Center.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guest:

