Into the woods

The woods may be lovely, dark and deep, but most Iowa woodlands are plagued with invasive species.

On this Horticulture Day episode, we talk with Mark Vitosh, DNR District Forester about the non-native invasive plants that we should be concerned about in Iowa forests and some management techniques. Then, Iowa State University Horticulture Professor Cindy Haynes joins us to answer listener questions.

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