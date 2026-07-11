Protecting your trees from severe weather

Thanks to storms and severe weather, tree limbs are down while tree stress is up. But there are ways to help the timber in your area and to keep damage from happening.

On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, Caitlin Troutman sits in for Charity Nebbe. We talk with Iowa State University professor of horticulture Jeff Iles about helping trees with storm damage, as well as preventative measures to consider before the next round of severe weather. Then, Iowa State University Extension Horticulturist Aaron Steil joins us to answer listener questions.

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