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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Nurturing your native plants

By Dani Gehr,
Aaron SteilNeve Kelley
Published June 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Native plants improve biodiversity and help local insects and wildlife thrive. They require less watering and fertilizer, and they're nice to look at.

On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, host Dani Gehr sits in for Charity Nebbe. She talks with Iowa State Extension horticulture specialist Ray Kruse about what natives have succeeded in his garden and what plants he's needed to pull. Then, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins us to answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Ray Kruse, Iowa State University extension horticulture specialist
  • Aaron Steil, Iowa State University extension horticulture specialist
Tags
Talk of Iowa HorticultureHort Day
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
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Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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