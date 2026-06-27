Nurturing your native plants

Native plants improve biodiversity and help local insects and wildlife thrive. They require less watering and fertilizer, and they're nice to look at.

On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, host Dani Gehr sits in for Charity Nebbe. She talks with Iowa State Extension horticulture specialist Ray Kruse about what natives have succeeded in his garden and what plants he's needed to pull. Then, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins us to answer listener questions.

Guests:

