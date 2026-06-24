Five young journalists explore moments of truth
One moment of truth can change your life and even change the world.
Five young journalists spent a week learning about radio, exploring moments of truth and creating multimedia stories. On this episode, we meet the journalists who participated in the NextGen Journalism Project, a program that helps coach and train public media’s next generation, and hear their work.
Guests:
- Neve Kelley, 2026 graduate of Oberlin College in English and Environmental Studies, IPR Production assistant
- Nick Jackson, 2026 graduate of Drake University in English with a concentration in Women’s and Gender Studies
- Susannah Crichton, commissions specialist in the insurance industry
- Joyanna Huang, rising senior at Drake University, majoring in public relations and strategic political communications
- Lily Fleming, rising junior at Drake University studying multimedia journalism and psychology