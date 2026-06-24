© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Five young journalists explore moments of truth

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published June 24, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

One moment of truth can change your life and even change the world.

Five young journalists spent a week learning about radio, exploring moments of truth and creating multimedia stories. On this episode, we meet the journalists who participated in the NextGen Journalism Project, a program that helps coach and train public media’s next generation, and hear their work.

Guests:

  • Neve Kelley, 2026 graduate of Oberlin College in English and Environmental Studies, IPR Production assistant
  • Nick Jackson, 2026 graduate of Drake University in English with a concentration in Women’s and Gender Studies
  • Susannah Crichton, commissions specialist in the insurance industry
  • Joyanna Huang, rising senior at Drake University, majoring in public relations and strategic political communications
  • Lily Fleming, rising junior at Drake University studying multimedia journalism and psychology
Tags
Talk of Iowa Journalism & MediaIowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
More Stories Like This