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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Immigrants in Iowa being deported to countries afflicted with war, disease and human rights violations

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published July 18, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

An Iowa man was nearly deported into a war zone. On this episode, how families are caught in the middle of third-country deportation.

First, we hear from Midwest Newsroom reporting fellow Steph Conquest-Ware on Iowa families in limbo under the third-country deportation policy. We also talk about tips on how to protect yourself from this summer's fast-spreading cyclospora outbreak with disease prevention specialist Jennifer Miller.

We hear from Guthrie Center organizer Mike Underwood, as the town readies to host tens of thousands overnight on the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa July 19-25. And, after 12 years of overcoming major challenges at the helm, a conversation with IPR’s outgoing CEO Myrna Johnson. Her last day was July 15.

Then, IPR’s Erin Fuller grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Steph Conquest-Ware, reporting fellow, Midwest Newsroom
  • Jennifer Miller, disease prevention specialist, Johnson County Public Health
  • Mike Underwood, Guthrie Center RAGBRAI organizer
  • Myrna Johnson, former IPR Chief Executive Officer
  • Erin Fuller, IPR Studio One Host
Tags
River to River Immigration and Customs Enforcementpublic healthJournalism & MediaRAGBRAI
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
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