Immigrants in Iowa being deported to countries afflicted with war, disease and human rights violations

An Iowa man was nearly deported into a war zone. On this episode, how families are caught in the middle of third-country deportation.

First, we hear from Midwest Newsroom reporting fellow Steph Conquest-Ware on Iowa families in limbo under the third-country deportation policy. We also talk about tips on how to protect yourself from this summer's fast-spreading cyclospora outbreak with disease prevention specialist Jennifer Miller.

We hear from Guthrie Center organizer Mike Underwood, as the town readies to host tens of thousands overnight on the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa July 19-25. And, after 12 years of overcoming major challenges at the helm, a conversation with IPR’s outgoing CEO Myrna Johnson. Her last day was July 15.

Then, IPR’s Erin Fuller grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

