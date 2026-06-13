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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

These summer fruit management tips are grape

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilNeve Kelley
Published June 13, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

There are a lot of different things that can derail a fruit crop, even after your blossoms have survived the last frost. It was a tough spring for many fruit crops, but if you are lucky enough to have some fruit on your tree, there are a few things you can do to help them thrive.

On this Horticulture Day episode, we hear from Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialists Randal Vos and Aaron Steil. We find out what we should be doing when it comes to summer fruit management and answer listener questions.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Randal Vos, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
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Talk of Iowa HorticultureHort Day
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley was a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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