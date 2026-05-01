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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

New Iowa City film festival celebrates global and local communities

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published May 1, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

On this episode, we talk with the people behind Iowa's two Latino film festivals. The Des Moines Latino Film Festival just held its sixth annual event on April 11. Antonio Romero of the Latino Center of Iowa and Ben Godar of Varsity Cinema, who co-present the festival, share how their partnership has reshaped the festival the last couple years, and their hopes for the future.

Then, we get a preview of the inaugural Aqui y Alla Latin American Film Festival happening May 1-3 at Filmscene in Iowa City with programming director Ben Delgado and festival committee member Ariana Martinez.

Later in the episode, as National Poetry Month wraps up, poets JD Schraffenberger and Sean Thomas Dougherty join to discuss their recently published "chapbook" of golden shovel-formatted poems that were inspired by the work of James Hearst.

Varsity Cinema and Filmscene are sponsors of IPR.

Guests:

  • Antonio Romero, vice president, Latino Center of Iowa
  • Ben Godar, executive director, Varsity Cinema
  • Ben Delgado, programming director, Filmscene
  • Ariana Martinez, freelance film critic, MA student in film studies, University of Iowa
  • JD Schraffenberger, professor of English, University of Northern Iowa
  • Sean Thomas Dougherty, poet, author, and UNI's David C. and Patricia A. Meyer Visiting Writer
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Talk of Iowa FilmLatinosDes MoinesIowa City
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
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