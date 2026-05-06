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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Parallels between the Gilded Age and today's wealth gap

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published May 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The Center Street Neighborhood — a tight-knit, predominantly Black community — was destroyed by highway construction and city urban renewal projects. Our sense of community is tied to economic opportunity, and this hour, we explore this by starting with Richard Duncan, a former resident of the Center Street neighborhood, and his wife and documentary partner, Madison Deshay-Duncan. They have an upcoming documentary, The Center Street Story: Urban Renewal Retrospective.

Then we return to the wealth inequality of the Gilded Age with economist and historian Joshua Rosenbloom to see what parallels we can draw to today. Finally, union president Charlie Wishman shares how fewer manufacturing jobs and weakened unions harmed our communities.

Guests:

  • Madison DeShay-Duncan, president at Community Legacy Matters, co-director of The Center Street Story: Urban Renewal Retrospective
  • Richard Duncan, historian, narrator and co-director of The Center Street Story: Urban Renewal Retrospective
  • Joshua Rosenbloom, research associate, National Bureau of Economic Research, professor in the Department of Economics at Iowa State University
  • Charlie Wishman, president, Iowa Federation of Labor AFL-CIO
Tags
Talk of Iowa EconomyDes MoinesHistory
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
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