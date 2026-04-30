Maria Semple reflects on stoicism and reinvention in her new novel

Author Maria Semple has a lot in common with the heroine of her latest novel — both began their careers writing for television, both moved to Manhattan with their teenage daughters after a divorce, and both are committed to the stoic philosophy.

While Go Gentle draws from her own life, it is still a work of fiction and one that takes turns readers are unlikely to see coming. Host Charity Nebbe shares her conversation with Semple, recorded live at the Des Moines Public Library, about reinvention, motherhood and the blurred lines between life and fiction.

Then the League of United Latin American Citizens has been a major force in civil rights organizing for nearly a century. Cynthia Orozco, LULAC’s national historian, joins the program to discuss the organization’s history, legacy and impact in Iowa and across the country.

Guests:

