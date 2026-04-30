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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Maria Semple reflects on stoicism and reinvention in her new novel

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanZoe Bentler
Published April 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Author Maria Semple has a lot in common with the heroine of her latest novel — both began their careers writing for television, both moved to Manhattan with their teenage daughters after a divorce, and both are committed to the stoic philosophy.

While Go Gentle draws from her own life, it is still a work of fiction and one that takes turns readers are unlikely to see coming. Host Charity Nebbe shares her conversation with Semple, recorded live at the Des Moines Public Library, about reinvention, motherhood and the blurred lines between life and fiction.

Then the League of United Latin American Citizens has been a major force in civil rights organizing for nearly a century. Cynthia Orozco, LULAC’s national historian, joins the program to discuss the organization’s history, legacy and impact in Iowa and across the country.

Guests:

  • Maria Semple, author, Go Gentle
  • Cynthia Orozco, national historian, League of United Latin American Citizens
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Talk of Iowa Author interviewsBooks & ReadingHistoryLatinos
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
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