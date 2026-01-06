© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa

'Americanness' across two cultures and 70 years

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published January 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

For the Talk of Iowa book club, author Carol Roh Spalding and expert readers discuss the short story collection Waiting for Mr. Kim.

The connected stories in Waiting for Mr. Kim are quintessentially American — an immigrant family builds a life in San Francisco drawn by the promise of opportunity. Over the decades, the family grows and struggles with the tension between two different cultures.

Guests:

  • Carol Spaulding-Kruse, Drake professor of English, publishes fiction under the pen name Carol Roh Spaulding
  • Lynne Nugent, editor, The Iowa Review
  • Yasmina Din Madden, writer, associate professor of English, Drake University
Tags
Talk of Iowa Talk of Iowa Book ClubBooks & ReadingimmigrationAsian Americans
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley was a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
