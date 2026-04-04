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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Give pests a chance

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published April 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When you encounter an insect in a surprising place it can be alarming, particularly if you’re one of the many people who has an uncomfortable relationship with insects. Entomologist Zach Schumm of Iowa State University joins this Horticulture Day to give us the tools we need to decide if an insect is a pest or something we should leave in peace.

Then, Extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins to answer listeners' horticulture questions.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guest:

  • Zach Schumm, insect diagnostician, Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa InsectsSpring GardeningHorticultureHort DayIowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
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