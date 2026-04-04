Give pests a chance

When you encounter an insect in a surprising place it can be alarming, particularly if you’re one of the many people who has an uncomfortable relationship with insects. Entomologist Zach Schumm of Iowa State University joins this Horticulture Day to give us the tools we need to decide if an insect is a pest or something we should leave in peace.

Then, Extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins to answer listeners' horticulture questions.

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