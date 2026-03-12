© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
People become 'open books' in this Des Moines community project

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshDani Gehr
Published March 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

As our society becomes more fragmented and divided, it becomes less likely that people will get to know others who come from different backgrounds and experiences.

CultureAll is a Des Moines nonprofit that works to introduce Iowans of different cultures to each other with the goal of building community. One of the ways they do that is through their Open Book program — a community project that creates connections and builds social cohesion through story sharing.

On this episode we learn about that project and new research that shows that Open Book and the act of reciprocal storytelling can cultivate empathy.

Later, we talk with Drake University health sciences professor Stacy Gnacinski. When she's not teaching, Gnacinski does mental performance consulting for athletes, from local youth, to the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia, where she's a mental performance consultant. She shares about her recent trip to the Winter Olympics.

Guests:

  • Karen Downing, project consultant, Open Book and CultureAll
  • Jessie Orton, executive director, CultureAll
  • JJ Kapur, doctoral student of counseling psychology, University of Iowa
  • Stacy Gnacinski, associate professor and chair of health sciences, Drake University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
