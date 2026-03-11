Bison shape the ground they walk on

Bison once dominated North America, with estimates between 30 and 60 million once roaming and shaping the prairies and grasslands. Westward expansion and U.S. policy greatly diminished the species, and by 1870, there were no more bison in the state of Iowa.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks about this keystone species with wildlife experts Jim Pease and Pete Eyheralde, and how the species became a conservation success story. We'll also learn about a herd of 70 bison at the Neil Smith National Wildlife Refuge in Iowa from visitor services manager Nancy Corona.

Guests:

