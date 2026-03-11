© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Bison shape the ground they walk on

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published March 11, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Bison once dominated North America, with estimates between 30 and 60 million once roaming and shaping the prairies and grasslands. Westward expansion and U.S. policy greatly diminished the species, and by 1870, there were no more bison in the state of Iowa.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks about this keystone species with wildlife experts Jim Pease and Pete Eyheralde, and how the species became a conservation success story. We'll also learn about a herd of 70 bison at the Neil Smith National Wildlife Refuge in Iowa from visitor services manager Nancy Corona.

Guests:

  • Jim Pease, associate professor emeritus, natural resource ecology and management, Iowa State University
  • Pete Eyheralde, associate professor of biology, health and life sciences division chair, William Penn University
  • Nancy Corona, visitor services manager, Neil Smith National Wildlife Refuge
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
