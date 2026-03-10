© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

From coal mining to the Vaudeville stage

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrZoe Bentler
Published March 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In his new book, Dan Henderson explores the lives of what he calls “the most famous Iowan that no one has ever heard of” — a pair of Vaudeville performers who were also his great-uncles. Henderson joins the show to share their journey from growing up in an Iowa coal-mining town to finding success on the Vaudeville stage, and how their story offers a window into everyday life and entertainment in the 1920s.

Then, the TikTok creator behind @squirehaligast has built a following of more than 1.4 million people with videos set in a high school classroom. Iowa City High School teacher Joe Sloma joins the program to talk about the account, connecting with students online and how social media has changed the way educators share their experiences.

Guests:

  • Dan Henderson, former educator and history teacher, author, part of the Iowa Writer's Collaborative
  • Joe Sloma, English teacher, Iowa City High School
Talk of Iowa Arts & LifeAuthor interviewsIowa Famous
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
