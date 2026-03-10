From coal mining to the Vaudeville stage

In his new book, Dan Henderson explores the lives of what he calls “the most famous Iowan that no one has ever heard of” — a pair of Vaudeville performers who were also his great-uncles. Henderson joins the show to share their journey from growing up in an Iowa coal-mining town to finding success on the Vaudeville stage, and how their story offers a window into everyday life and entertainment in the 1920s.

Then, the TikTok creator behind @squirehaligast has built a following of more than 1.4 million people with videos set in a high school classroom. Iowa City High School teacher Joe Sloma joins the program to talk about the account, connecting with students online and how social media has changed the way educators share their experiences.

Guests:

