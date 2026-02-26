© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Dubuque author writes of a forgotten Black trailblazer

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin TroutmanZoe Bentler
Published February 26, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
At the 1920 Summer Olympic Games, Dubuque German College (now the University of Dubuque) alum Solomon Butler competed in broad jump as one of three African Americans to qualify for the U.S. team.

A man of many talents, his life is chronicled in the new book, Sol Butler: An Olympian’s Odyssey through Jim Crow America, written by University of Dubuque professor Brian Hallstoos.

Hallstoos joins to talk about Butler's upbringing as the son of a former slave and Union soldier, a multi-sport athlete, actor, coach and entrepreneur. The book explores how Butler stayed active in sports well into adulthood and how he used his platform to mentor young athletes, advocate for women’s basketball and communicate across racial lines at a time when that skill was essential. Hallstoos is having an author talk on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the African American Museum of Iowa in Cedar Rapids, as well as a book signing and talk on Saturday, Feb. 28 from 1-3 p.m. at the Academy for Scholastic and Personal Success in Cedar Rapids.

Later, we examine the legacy of the Iowa Bystander, widely considered the oldest Black newspaper west of the Mississippi. Under the leadership of James B. Morris Sr., the paper became a crusader for equal opportunity, chronicling African American life and achievement at a time when mainstream newspapers largely ignored those stories. Author and educator William S. Morris reflects on the publication’s lasting impact and its role in preserving Black history in Iowa.

Guests:

  • Brian Hallstoos, author and professor of history, University of Dubuque
  • William S. Morris, author and educator
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
