Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
The best cultivars for your garden

By Charity Nebbe,
Zoe Bentler
Published March 7, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Spring is the perfect time to start planting fruit trees, bushes, vines and brambles. While it may take some time before you can enjoy the fruits of your labor, choosing the right cultivars can make all the difference in creating a successful home harvest. On this Horticulture Day, we talk with Randall Vos, an Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist, about how to select the best cultivars for your garden. Then, horticulturist Aaron Steil joins the conversation to answer listeners' questions.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Randall Vos, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
