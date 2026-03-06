© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
How cystic fibrosis has gone from terminal to highly treatable

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published March 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Over the course of his career, Dr. Michael Welsh has seen cystic fibrosis transform from terminal to highly treatable. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we listen back to host Charity Nebbe's conversation with Dr. Welsh of the Carver College of Medicine at the University of Iowa, who has been studying and treating Cystic Fibrosis for nearly 50 years. Dr. Welsh was awarded the 2025 Canada Gairdner International Award for his work on cystic fibrosis.

Then, we hear about the Homestead Folk Art Museum in the Amana Colonies. The museum opened in April 2025 and celebrates Amana's 300-year heritage through pottery, textiles, hand-crafted wood pieces and more. We hear from Jon Childers, the executive director of Amana Heritage Society, who promotes not just the homestead museum, but the experience of the larger museum network in the Amana colonies

This show was originally produced on June 5, 2025.

Guests:

  • Dr. Michael Welsh, physician, Carver College of Medicine at the University of Iowa
  • Jon Childers, executive director, Amana Heritage Society
Health care disease
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
