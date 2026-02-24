© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How personal diaries can provide an intimate look into the past

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrSamantha McIntosh
Published February 24, 2026 at 1:06 PM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Writing in a diary or journal is usually a personal and private act, but there are published diaries that have changed the world. There are scholars who study diaries and family members who treasure them. And if you have a diary, there just might be an archive that would like to collect it when you’re gone. Betsy Rubiner, a journalist, author and a life-long diarist discusses her book, Our Diaries, Ourselves: How Diarists Chronicle Their Lives and Document our World.

Also in this episode, we listen back to a conversation with Stella Youngbear, who has been creating beadwork for over 65 years.

A portion of this episode was originally produced Aug. 8, 2024.

Guests:

  • Betsy Rubiner, journalist and author
  • Stella Youngbear, Meskwaki artist
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
