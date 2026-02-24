How personal diaries can provide an intimate look into the past

Writing in a diary or journal is usually a personal and private act, but there are published diaries that have changed the world. There are scholars who study diaries and family members who treasure them. And if you have a diary, there just might be an archive that would like to collect it when you’re gone. Betsy Rubiner, a journalist, author and a life-long diarist discusses her book, Our Diaries, Ourselves: How Diarists Chronicle Their Lives and Document our World.

Also in this episode, we listen back to a conversation with Stella Youngbear, who has been creating beadwork for over 65 years.

A portion of this episode was originally produced Aug. 8, 2024.

Guests:

