Knowing the signs of teen dating violence

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrZoe Bentler
Published February 19, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and educators in Iowa are working to make sure students understand what healthy — and unhealthy — relationships look like.

On this episode, professor Carl Weems from the Department of Human Development and Family Studies joins us alongside project coordinators Rhonda Evans and Hannah Uhrich of the ADMYRE program. They discuss how teens define abuse, warning signs that often go unnoticed, and how schools can create safer spaces for students to ask for help. The group also shares how prevention education can empower young people to recognize emotional, physical and digital abuse before it escalates.

Later, we hear from Brandon D. Campbell, who wrote the book he wishes he had when growing up in a blended family. Through his new book, Oh Brother, My Brother, he hopes to encourage dialogue between children and their parents.

Guests:

  • Carl Weems, professor of human development and family studies, Iowa State University
  • Rhonda Evans, project coordinator, department of human development and family studies, Iowa State University
  • Hannah Uhrich, project coordinator, ADMYRE, Iowa State University
  • Brandon D Campbell, author, 'Oh Brother, My Brother', owner of 4i Solutions, mental health and literacy advocate
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
