Knowing the signs of teen dating violence

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and educators in Iowa are working to make sure students understand what healthy — and unhealthy — relationships look like.

On this episode, professor Carl Weems from the Department of Human Development and Family Studies joins us alongside project coordinators Rhonda Evans and Hannah Uhrich of the ADMYRE program. They discuss how teens define abuse, warning signs that often go unnoticed, and how schools can create safer spaces for students to ask for help. The group also shares how prevention education can empower young people to recognize emotional, physical and digital abuse before it escalates.

Later, we hear from Brandon D. Campbell, who wrote the book he wishes he had when growing up in a blended family. Through his new book, Oh Brother, My Brother, he hopes to encourage dialogue between children and their parents.

Guests:

