The ongoing youth mental health crisis

One in 20 Iowa high school students have attempted suicide one or more times. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Iowans between the ages of 14 and 44. As a youth mental health crisis persists, new grant funding could help expand critical programs.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Dr. Tom Scholz of the Stead Family Department of Pediatrics and Alissa Doobay of the Scanlan Center for School Mental Health about a collaboration to improve mental health in the state, especially for young people.

Then, Kieffer is joined by Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie, who after 20 years decided not to seek reelection. Connie Boesen will become the capital city's first female mayor in January.

Guests:

