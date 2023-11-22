© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The ongoing youth mental health crisis

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published November 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

One in 20 Iowa high school students have attempted suicide one or more times. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Iowans between the ages of 14 and 44. As a youth mental health crisis persists, new grant funding could help expand critical programs.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Dr. Tom Scholz of the Stead Family Department of Pediatrics and Alissa Doobay of the Scanlan Center for School Mental Health about a collaboration to improve mental health in the state, especially for young people.

Then, Kieffer is joined by Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie, who after 20 years decided not to seek reelection. Connie Boesen will become the capital city's first female mayor in January.

Guests:

  • Tom Scholz, MD, professor and director of the Division of Child and Community Health in the Stead Family Department of Pediatrics, University of Iowa
  • Alissa Doobay, director of clinical services, Scanlan Center for School Mental Health, University of Iowa
  • Frank Cownie, outgoing mayor of Des Moines
River to River Mental HealthLocal Government
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
