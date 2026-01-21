Social media drains hours of our time — how do we take control back from the algorithm?
The vast majority of Americans engage with some kind of social media. Some of it is wonderful, some is terrible and it's definitely habit forming.
On this episode, we talk about how social media affects the lives and mental health of teenagers and adults. We also discuss realistic ways we can set boundaries with technology, limit our screentime and focus on our physical reality.
Guests:
- Jonathan Platt, assistant professor of epidemiology, University of Iowa
- Gerta Bardhoshi, professor of counselor education, University of Iowa
- Kostadin Kushley, principal investigator, Digital Health and Happiness Lab
- Rachel McLaren, associate professor of communication studies, University of Iowa