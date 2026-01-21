© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Social media drains hours of our time — how do we take control back from the algorithm?

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published January 21, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
The vast majority of Americans engage with some kind of social media. Some of it is wonderful, some is terrible and it's definitely habit forming.

On this episode, we talk about how social media affects the lives and mental health of teenagers and adults. We also discuss realistic ways we can set boundaries with technology, limit our screentime and focus on our physical reality.

Guests:

  • Jonathan Platt, assistant professor of epidemiology, University of Iowa
  • Gerta Bardhoshi, professor of counselor education, University of Iowa
  • Kostadin Kushley, principal investigator, Digital Health and Happiness Lab
  • Rachel McLaren, associate professor of communication studies, University of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
