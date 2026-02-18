Restoring the natural habitat at a Danish Museum and rebuilding after a derecho

On this episode we discuss two different landscapes in distinct parts of the state.

First, in 2012, the Museum of Danish America in Elk Horn began the process of transforming their 30-acre campus into the Jens Jensen Prairie Landscape Park. Named after a Danish immigrant who became one of the United States' leading landscape architects, this project was implemented by his great-great grandson of the same name. Jensen returns to the program to talk about the progress made over the last several years, along with MoDA Interim Executive Director Erik Andersen. Brett Seelman also joins to discuss a campus master plan that was recently adopted by MoDA, which envisions an expansion to attract more visitors to the museum and park.

Later in the episode, we meet David Morton, the curator of landscape at Brucemore in Cedar Rapids. Morton has worked in the landscaping for this national historic site for over 20 years, and he and Brucemore CEO David Janssen join to discuss the challenges and silver linings brought by the devastating 2020 derecho.

Museum of Danish America and Brucemore are sponsors of IPR.

Guests:

