© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Restoring the natural habitat at a Danish Museum and rebuilding after a derecho

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published February 18, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

On this episode we discuss two different landscapes in distinct parts of the state.

First, in 2012, the Museum of Danish America in Elk Horn began the process of transforming their 30-acre campus into the Jens Jensen Prairie Landscape Park. Named after a Danish immigrant who became one of the United States' leading landscape architects, this project was implemented by his great-great grandson of the same name. Jensen returns to the program to talk about the progress made over the last several years, along with MoDA Interim Executive Director Erik Andersen. Brett Seelman also joins to discuss a campus master plan that was recently adopted by MoDA, which envisions an expansion to attract more visitors to the museum and park.

Later in the episode, we meet David Morton, the curator of landscape at Brucemore in Cedar Rapids. Morton has worked in the landscaping for this national historic site for over 20 years, and he and Brucemore CEO David Janssen join to discuss the challenges and silver linings brought by the devastating 2020 derecho.

Museum of Danish America and Brucemore are sponsors of IPR.

Guests:

  • Jens Jensen, owner and principal ecologist, Jensen Ecology
  • Erik Andersen, interim executive director, Museum of Danish America
  • Brett Seelman, founding principal, Seelman Landscape Architecture
  • David Morton, curator of landscape, Brucemore
  • David Janssen, chief executive officer, Brucemore
Tags
Talk of Iowa TourismimmigrationHorticultureEnvironmentDerecho
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content