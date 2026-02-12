'Midwest Unrest' and an America that never was

University of Iowa assistant professor of history and African American studies Ashley Howard joins to talk about her book, Midwest Unrest: 1960s Urban Rebellions and the Black Freedom Movement. The book examines uprisings across Midwestern cities and reframes how we understand the Black freedom struggle.

Howard will be in conversation with Louise Seamster about Midwest Unrest Thursday, Feb. 26 from 5:30–7 p.m. at the Stanley Museum of Art in Iowa City. She will also participate in a panel discussion on Black joy in the Midwest on February 12 from 6–7 p.m. at Luther College in Decorah, and a community conversation, “Beyond Divides in Iowa City’s Black Community: Building Bridges Between Us,” from 6–8 p.m. February 19 at Dream City in Iowa City.

Then, The Ingersoll dinner theater in Des Moines reopens after more than a decade and $4.7 million in renovations. Executive Director Renee Crowell talks about the challenges of restoration, the nostalgia surrounding the historic space and what audiences can expect as it begins its next chapter.

Guests:

