Decorah community and Crown Prince of Norway celebrate 200 years of transatlantic relationship

On October 9, 1825, a ship carrying 52 Norwegians entered the New York harbor, looking to find a better life in the United States.

This was the first organized migration from Norway to North America, and this date since been observed as Leif Erikson Day, honoring the Norse explorer who is believed to have led the first Europeans to set foot on this continent, around the year 1000.

On this episode, we learn more about this bicentennial anniversary and how Norwegian culture has shaped the Midwest and the U.S. as a whole. First, we hear highlights from the Crown Prince of Norway's visit to the Vesterheim National Norwegian American Museum and Folk Art School and Luther College in Decorah Monday. Then, we hear more about the Decorah-Norway partnership from Chris Johnson of Vesterheim and Maren Johnson of Luther College.

Later, Norwegian Torgrim Sneve Guttormsen and ISU faculty Ted Grevstad-Nordbrock discuss how Leif Erikson lore has been enshrined across the U.S., as the two of them have had Fulbright residencies in each other's homeland.

Guests:

